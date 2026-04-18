A new close-up video has emerged of the skydiver who crashed into the scoreboard during Virginia Tech’s spring game on Saturday. The skydiver is currently stable, the school announced.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the skydiver flew over Lane Stadium with an American flag, but got caught in the wind. They then hit the scoreboard hard, and the new video showed the moment they hit the “e” and “c” in “Virginia Tech” atop the board. The letters fell from the top and the skydiver was stuck for approx. 45 minutes before being rescued.

After some time, the Blacksburg Fire Department got the skydiver down. The incident delayed the start of the spring game – the first under new head coach James Franklin.

Terrifying moment where sky diver gets stuck at Virginia Tech spring game. The individual was rescued by the fire department. pic.twitter.com/h6t4EgaQ9A — VT Barstool (@BarstoolVTech) April 18, 2026

Earlier video showed two skydivers with American flags attached to them gliding over Virginia Tech’s home football stadium. The first one, appearing to carry a smaller flag, glided safely over the video board. But the other one, apparently to be on the same trajectory, likely caught some wind on its way down and hit the videoboard.

Despite emergency personnel reacting swiftly, he skydiver remained suspended from the video board for some time. Their parachute appeared to get stuck over the video board, leaving the skydiver hanging above a sea of fans.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech said the skydiver was stable and remains under evaluation. The program also thanked the first responders for quickly getting to the scene after the incident.

“We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable,” the statement read. “Our primary focus remains on their well-being. We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional response.”

Saturday’s spring game marked an unofficial start to the new era at Virginia Tech. Franklin is preparing for his first season as head coach after his departure from Penn State last season. He replaced Brent Pry, who later agreed to return to the Hokies’ staff as Franklin’s defensive coordinator this year.

Virginia Tech went 3-9 overall last year, including a 2-6 mark in ACC play. The school fired Pry after an 0-3 start to the year and elevated Philip Montgomery to interim head coach. Late in the season, Virginia Tech announced Franklin as its next head coach.

Barkley Truax contributed.