Former Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak has committed to Virginia Tech via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Atak was a true freshman for the Sooners this past season.

In his lone campaign at Oklahoma, Atak averaged 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. He shot 6.5% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Kuol Atak played high school basketball at Haltom (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 22 power forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Atak is the first player who has committed to Virginia Tech via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Hokies are in rebuild mode. As of this report, seven Virginia Tech players have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Virginia Tech finished the 2025-26 season with a 19-13 overall record and an 8-10 mark in conference play. The Hokies suffered a season-ending loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament. After the game, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young reflected on his team’s lackluster campaign.

“There was a lot of mixing and matching throughout the year. It wasn’t a shoo-in, this team,” Young said. “We did a lot of things right. 11-2 coming out of non-conference. We didn’t have a blemish. We still don’t have a blemish. We had great opportunities.

“Now, a lot of those opportunities were on the road. North Carolina, Louisville. We won at Clemson, won at Syracuse, on and on. Had Duke at home, and they were playing really, really good basketball. We had our opportunities, and we came up just short. That’s disappointing, infuriating, and I take a lot of responsibility there.”

Next season will be Young’s eight at the helm of Virginia Tech. With players like Kuol Atak by his side, Young will attempt to return the Hokies to prominent heights.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.