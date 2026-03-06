All indications are that Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young will be returning for his eighth season in Blacksburg, Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported Friday morning.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Hokies are 19-11 (8-9) and sit on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. They are currently the third team out in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi‘s latest Bracketology. A win over No. 13 Virginia and a run in next week’s ACC Tournament, however, could change things for the program.

During his tenure at Virginia Tech, Young has led the Hokies to a 123-96 (60-69) record with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Young, who was brought on at Virginia Tech after 17 stellar seasons at Wofford, started his tenure in Blacksburg strong. He led the Hokies to an NCAA Tournament in two of his first three seasons at the helm. Although they failed to win a game, things looked bright for the program. Things haven’t quite gone as many expected, however, as they have missed the last three NCAA Tournaments. Unless Tech can pull off some magic over the next week or so, it will be four missed NCAA Tournaments.

Virginia Tech made an appearance in the NIT in both 2023 and 2024, but didn’t make much noise. The program has not made an appearance in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019, when it appeared in the Sweet Sixteen.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup against rival Virginia, Tech has lost five of its last eight games. It, however, is coming off a 72-63 win over Boston College on Tuesday.

“It occupies a lot of thought,” Young responded when asked if the NCAA Tournament lingers on his mind ahead of Saturday’s game. “What do we need to do? We need to go down to Charlottesville and play a good ball game. That would help. They’re really good. Then, we’ve got to go to Charlotte (ACC Tournament) and play good basketball. We’ve got to keep going. Yeah, I think about it a lot.”

The Hokies are 2-9 against Q1 opponents, 6-2 against Q2 opponents, and 11-0 against Q3/Q4 opponents. They have at least one more opportunity to garner a Q1 victory against Virginia, along with the potential for another in the ACC Tournament. Virginia Tech has not won an ACC Tournament game since the 2023 season.