Virginia Tech senior guard Jailen Bedford plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news. He is seeking his fifth program in five seasons.

In his lone season in Blacksburg, Bedford averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He has previously made stops at UNLV (2024-25), Oral Roberts (2023-24), and NJCAA Trinidad State College (2021-23).

Bedford is the seventh Virginia Tech player to announce their intentions to enter the Portal. He joins guard Neoklis Avdalas, center Antonio Dorn, guard Brett Freeman, center Christian Gurdak, guard Izaiah Pasha, and guard Jaden Schutt.

The Hokies finished with a 19-13 (8-10) record this season. They failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Mike Young is expected to return to Virginia Tech next season

Although Virginia Tech failed to make an appearance in the Big Dance once again, The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported the expectation is that Young will return for another season at Virginia Tech. He has a career 123-97 record with the Hokies, including a 60-70 mark in ACC play, since taking over the program in 2017.

Virginia Tech has made two NCAA Tournament appearances under Mike Young’s watch, but hasn’t gone dancing since 2022. The Hokies made the NIT in both 2023 and 2024, but missed the postseason entirely a year ago. Following the Hokies’ loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament (which practically ended their season), Young was visibly frustrated with himself.

“To take nothing away from those guys – they played really hard. Both teams played really hard,” Young said in the postgame press conference. “The game, missed dunk would’ve tied it. That kid’s playing his guts out. (Ben) Hammond missed two foul shots. He’s up close to 90 [percent] on the year.

“And No. 33 (Ugonna Onyenso), come on, man. Give me a break. Really? Kid makes two threes, and that huge one over there in front. Come on. What the f*** am I doing wrong?”

The 2026-27 season looks to be a massive one for Mike Young. Losing a whopping seven players to the Portal already is certainly a rough start to the offseason.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.