Report: Virginia Tech WR Cam Sparks dismissed from program after recent arrest

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman receiver Cameron Sparks is no longer with the Hokies football program, the team confirmed to Tech Sideline’s Andy Bitter. A person with Sparks’ name is listed in the Virginia state court database with a DWI arrest April 12 and is due in court on June 18, per Bitter.

“Cam Sparks is no longer with the football program. Roster attrition is common following a head coaching change, and institutions must now also be mindful of recently mandated roster limits established through the House settlement,” a Virginia Tech spokesperson said in a statement to Bitter. “Our priority is to be direct and transparent with impacted student-athletes as early as possible so they have the best opportunity to evaluate their next steps academically and athletically. We appreciate Cam’s time at Virginia Tech and will support him through that transition.”

Sparks was a late addition to Virginia Tech’s 2025 signing class as a three-star prospect out of Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.), where he was ranked as the No. 22 player in the state of Tennessee, the No. 107 WR in the class and No. 703 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Sparks played sparingly last season and redshirted, but did catch a 2-yard touchdown in the Hokies’ Spring game on April 18, per Bitter. In the upcoming court case, Sparks is represented by Blacksburg lawyer Jimmy Turk, who Bitter reports frequently represents Virginia Tech athletes.

James Franklin vows Virginia Tech will ‘shock the world’ during debut season

During his first spring game as Virginia Tech head coach, James Franklin made a promise. He told the fans in attendance the Hokies are going to “shock the world together” during his debut season in Blacksburg.

Franklin addressed the crowd between the first and second quarters of Saturday’s spring game. It marked the unofficial start of a new era for Virginia Tech, though it was delayed due to a skydiver that hit the video board during the pregame festivities. The school announced the skydiver was stable.

Once the game got underway, Franklin got the chance to address the crowd. After first acknowledging he was glad the skydiver was alright, he vowed Virginia Tech would put the college football world on notice this season.

Franklin took over at Virginia Tech after his departure from Penn State last season. He replaced Brent Pry, who later agreed to return to the Hokies’ staff as Franklin’s defensive coordinator this year.

Virginia Tech went 3-9 overall last year, including a 2-6 mark in ACC play. The school fired Pry after an 0-3 start to the year and elevated Philip Montgomery to interim head coach. Late in the season, Virginia Tech announced Franklin as its next head coach.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.