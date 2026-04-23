SDSU transfer Miles Heide commits to Virginia Tech

Former San Diego State forward Miles Heide has committed to Virginia Tech, Draft Express’ Jon Chepkevich reports. The 6-foot-9 rising senior has one year of eligibility left under the current system.

This season, he averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds, starting 31 of 32 games. Averaging 19.1 minutes, he added 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks to his boxscore.

Out of high school, Heide went unranked out of Washington. He ultimately chose San Diego State after picking up offers from power conference teams BYU, Iowa and SMU.

The Aztecs finished last season 22-11 but missed the NCAA Tournament cutline after losing in the Mountain West Conference Tournament against Utah State. Heide did play for two March Madness teams during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech also missed the NCAA Tournament last season, looking to bounce back under Mike Young next season. The Hokies finished 19-13 after losing in overtime against Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.

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Virginia Tech will have a new-look roster next season, especially in the frontcourt. Mike Young has added two transfers to the mix so far, with Heide joining former Oklahoma center Kuol Atak on the list of incoming players.

Returning for next season, Amani Hansberry will lead the way for the Hokies again. Meanwhile, double-digit scorer Ben Hammond is also set to return to the backcourt, with rotation player Tyler Johnson also back.

Virginia Tech also lost multiple contributors to the transfer portal, including guard Neoklis Avdalas, who led the team in assists last year. Meanwhile, Tobi Lawal exits after running out of college eligibility.

Virginia Tech is looking to make an NCAA Tournament return after a four-year absence. This recent lack of postseason success comes after back-to-back March Madness appearances by Young’s program in 2020-21 and 2021-22, which followed the cancelled postseason of 2020.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.