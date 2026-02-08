Tony Robie evaluates latest Virginia Tech wrestling victory over rival Virginia

Virginia Tech dominated in-state foe Virginia for their 14th straight win in the rivalry, something head coach Tony Robie was quite impressed with. The No. 7 Hokies took down the Cavaliers 32-7 in the Commonwealth Clash.

“We scored bonus points in the six of 10 matches. So that’s been a huge point of emphasis for us as a team,” Robie told The Quad Pod. “So I’m pleased with that, you know, and I felt like we gridded out a win at (157) which wasn’t easy. I was really pleased with Ethen Miller just finding a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but I think it’s important that you can win those kinds of matches. So overall, I feel pretty good about it.

“Obviously, Eddie and Aaron Seidel really got things rolling for us, and Sonny and Jimmy Mullen close it out. So overall, good night for the Hokies.”

However, No. 6 Collin Gaj was injured during his 3-2 loss to Wynton Denkins at 149 pounds. It’s not expected to be evaluated as a serious injury, but concerning nonetheless for Robie and crew.

“Don’t know a lot right now,” Robie. “I think it certainly impacted the match without a doubt. So, you know, we got to get back and see, you know, just kind of get a better idea of what’s going on. So I’m sure it’s going to be fine, I think, long term. But obviously, now what you want to have, this time of year. Collin has been wrestling fantastic up to this point, too. So, you know, just it’s a setback, and that’s kind of how you have to approach it.”

Aaron Seidel, the impressive undefeated frseham, got another tech fall, beating Marlon Yarbrough 15-0 in less than four minutes. Robie saw Virginia Tech win the two ranked matchups as well with No. 16 Ethen Miller beating No. 30 Colton Washleski (157) in tiebreakers and No. 31 Sergio Desiante beating No. 27 Nick Hamilton (174) 15-4.

No. 7 Virginia Tech 32, Virginia 7

125 | No. 3 Eddie Ventresca (VT) TECH FALL Rocco Hayes (UVA), 20-5 6:39

133 | No. 6 Aaron Seidel (VT) TECH FALL Marlon Yarbrough (UVA), 15-0 3:54

141 | Drew Gorman (VT) loss via maj dec Gable Porter (UVA), 2-12

149 | No. 6 Collin Gaj (VT) loss via dec Wynton Denkins (UVA), 2-3

157 | No. 16 Ethen Miller (VT) DEC No. 30 Colton Washleski (UVA), 3-3 TB2

165 | Mac Church (VT) DEC Michael Murphy (UVA), 5-1

174 | No. 31 Sergio Desiante (VT) MAJ DEC No. 27 Nick Hamilton (UVA), 15-4

184 | No. 32 Jaden Bullock (VT) MAJ DEC Jack Lesher (UVA), 11-2

197 | No. 14 Sonny Sasso (VT) MAJ DEC Steven Burrell, Jr. (UVA), 9-1

285 | No. 17 Jimmy Mullen (VT) MAJ DEC Brenan Morgan (UVA), 14-6