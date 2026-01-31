Tony Robie reacts to 'impressive' displays from Aaron Seidel, others in Virginia Tech win over NC State

Tony Robie saw his Virginia Tech squad lead wire to wire against rival NC State in a top tier ACC dual Friday night. The Hokies, ranked 7th in the country, took down the 8th ranked Wolfpack 21-12, winning six of 10 bouts.

But the lightweights gave Virginia Tech an 8-0 lead after two bouts. That included a tech fall from star freshman Aaron Seidel (133). Seidel was originally supposed to redshirt but starter Dillon Campbell was ruled out for the season recently with an injury.

Seidel gave the Hokies a boost down low and Robie credited him for really getting it going. But it all started with veteran Eddie Ventresca beating 2025 NCAA champion Vince Robinson 3-2 in tiebreakers.

“It feels good to win, for sure,” Robie said postmatch. “I thought in some places we looked really good and wrestled really well in some places, you know, we did what we had to do to get wins. So, you know, I need to go back and watch the video to, like, really make a really good evaluation. But I feel really good about the way some of our, certainly the way some of our little guys wrestled.

“I mean, Aaron Seidel, Eddie Ventresca, Collin Gaj, right? Those guys were really, really impressive, you know? And then Bullock and Sasso, they sucked it up got wins, and sometimes that’s what this is about. But it was great, man. Great, great crowd tonight. Lot of fun.”

Seidel was the story early after Ventresca’s win. Jaden Bullock and Sonny Sasso clinched the dual at 184 and 197, but Seidel improved to 10-0 on the season with all wins coming by bonus points or better. He has seven tech falls, two pins and a major decision.

“Excited about Aaron Seidel,” Robie said. “He’s impressive in every aspect that you can be. He’s impressive … We knew he was good, and he’s exceeded our expectations, and he’s just a winner. You know, you’re that good on top man, that’s that’s a weapon, certainly a weapon.”

#7 Virginia Tech 21, #8 NC State 12

125 | #3 Eddie Ventresca (VT) dec. #5 Vincent Robinson (NCSU), 3-2 TB-2 // 3-0 VT

133 | #7 Aaron Seidel (VT) tech fall #33 Zach Redding (NCSU), 16-0 (3:39) // 8-0 VT

141 | #13 Ryan Jack (NCSU) dec. #17 Tom Crook (VT), 7-2 // 8-3 VT

149 | #9 Collin Gaj (VT) dec. #5 Koy Buesgens (NCSU), 6-0 // 11-3 VT

157 | #16 Ethen Miller (VT) major dec. Luca Felix (NCSU), 12-1 // 15-3 VT

165 | #13 Will Denny (NCSU) dec. #12 Ryan Burton (VT), 8-5 // 15-6 VT

174 | #6 Matty Singleton (NCSU) dec. #31 Sergio Desiante (VT), 5-4 // 15-9 VT

184 | #32 Jaden Bullock (VT) dec. Don Cates (NCSU), 2-0 // 18-9 VT

197 | #16 Sonny Sasso (VT) dec. #25 Patrick Brophy (NCSU), 11-10 // 21-9 VT

285 | #2 Isaac Trumble (NCSU) dec. #16 Jimmy Mullen (VT), 7-0 // 21-12 VT