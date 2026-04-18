VIDEO: Skydiver rescued after crashing into scoreboard before Virginia Tech spring game

A skydiver slammed hard into the video board in Lane Stadium moments before kickoff of the Virginia Tech spring game on Saturday. Rescue was attempted several minutes later by emergency personnel.

Video of the rescue, performed by the Blacksburg Fire Department, has now hit social media. He was later confirmed as being “secure and stable.” Watch it below.

Despite emergency personnel reacting swiftly, the skydiver remained suspended from the video board for some time. Their parachute appeared to get stuck over the video board, leaving the skydiver hanging above a sea of fans.

His parachute appeared to get stuck between the ‘C’ and ‘H’ of the word ‘Tech,’ ripping off the covering and exposing the lights beneath. The parachuter dropped the American flag — which fell with a smaller parachute of its own — into the stands below as they sat awaiting rescue.

Some of the light covering was seen flying off below after the collision. However, there is some distance between the video board and the bleachers.

This delayed the start of the spring game for over an hour as they worked to safely remove the individual amid a sea of fans below. The rescue attempt was successful, leaving the Hokies ready to play out their spring game as planned.

It’s unclear what ultimately led to the parachute hooking over the video board. The skydiver’s partner was able to clear the board, though just barely. Virginia Tech athletics released a statement regarding the incident to social media after the skydiver was safely brought down.

“We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being,” the statement reads. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated and professional.”

With the skydiver safely returned to the ground, Virginia Tech will look to move forward with its spring showcase. Kickoff began shortly after 4 p.m. ET.