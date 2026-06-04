Virginia Tech athletics receives record $75 million from anonymous Hokies booster

In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, donations are everything. And Virginia Tech just announced its largest commitment ever.

According to a press release, the program has received a $75 million donation that “will advance the university’s ambitious athletics strategy and expand one of its most innovative academic programs.” The donation was anonymous.

It was made by a four-generation Hokie family, the program reported. The majority of the commitment was to athletics, with a portion also directed toward the Honors College.

Of note, the athletics portion of the gift will go toward the program’s “Invest to Win” initiative that is designed to ensure competitiveness in the current landscape. It also includes unrestricted funds to be used at the discretion of the athletics director.

“This historic commitment reflects extraordinary confidence in Virginia Tech’s rising potential in athletics and impactful scholarship,” said university president Tim Sands. “We are deeply grateful to receive this unprecedented investment at a pivotal moment for Virginia Tech, as we work to elevate the success of our teams and student-athletes, and develop innovative educational experiences that prepare our students to lead.”

The “Invest to Win” initiative is designed to provide resources for student-athlete support, as well as recruitment and retention. In addition, some of the gift will go toward the Hokie Ventures intiative.

How big is this donation for Virginia Tech? The previous largest one-time commitments to the university were made in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and amounted to $50 million. The largest one-time gift for athletics was $20 million, announced in December 2025.

“This extraordinary commitment is a powerful statement about where Virginia Tech Athletics is headed and what is possible when Hokie Nation comes together behind a shared vision,” athletics director Whit Babcock said. “From Invest to Win to the recent creation of Hokie Ventures, we have been intentional about positioning Virginia Tech to compete and succeed at the highest level in college athletics.

“This historic commitment is the result of years of thoughtful planning, relationship-building, and the collective efforts of many people who believe deeply in Virginia Tech and our future. It accelerates our momentum, strengthens our ability to support student-athletes and coaches, and provides transformational opportunities for generations of Hokies to come.”