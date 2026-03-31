Virginia Tech center Christian Gurdak plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported. He spent one year with the program.

In 31 games as a freshman, Gurdak put up 5.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.3 assists per game and shot 63.2% from the floor. He should command some decent interest in the transfer portal.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Gurdak was a three-star recruit out of Fairfax (Va.( Gonzaga HS (Washington D.C.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 5 overall prospect in the D.C. area, the No. 21 center prospect in the class and the No. 185 overall prospect in the class.

Christian Gurdak to enter the NCAA transfer portal

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

In addition to Gurdak, freshman guard Neoklis Avdalas plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton also reported the news.

The Kalamata, Greece native averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for the Hokies last season. He was tabbed as a four-star in the Class of 2024 by Rivals.

The 6’9″ guard was Virginia Tech‘s fourth-leading scorer this season behind Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond, and Tobi Lawal. He, however, led the team in assists. The Greek native instantly becomes one of the most talented guards in the Portal.