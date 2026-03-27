Virginia Tech freshman guard Neoklis Avdalas plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news.

The Kalamata, Greece native averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds for the Hokies last season. He was tabbed as a four-star in the Class of 2024 by Rivals.

Avdalas becomes the second Virginia Tech player to announce plans to enter the Portal so far, joining sophomore guard Izaiah Pasha. The Hokies finished with a 19-13 (8-10) record this season, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

NEW: Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Avdalas averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/xn2hruHbUb pic.twitter.com/M05QE6ipQh — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 27, 2026

The 6’9″ guard was Virginia Tech‘s fourth-leading scorer this season behind Amani Hansberry, Ben Hammond, and Tobi Lawal. He, however, led the team in assists. The Greek native instantly becomes one of the most talented guards in the Portal.

Mike Young is expected to return to Virginia Tech next season

Although Virginia Tech failed to make an appearance in the Big Dance once again, The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported the expectation is that Young will return for another season at Virginia Tech. He has a career 123-97 record with the Hokies, including a 60-70 mark in ACC play, since taking over the program in 2017.

Virginia Tech has made two NCAA Tournament appearances under Mike Young’s watch, but hasn’t gone dancing since 2022. The Hokies made the NIT in both 2023 and 2024, but missed the postseason entirely a year ago. Following the Hokies’ loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament (which practically ended their season), Young was visibly frustrated at himself.

“To take nothing away from those guys – they played really hard. Both teams played really hard,” Young said in the postgame press conference. “The game, missed dunk would’ve tied it. That kid’s playing his guts out. (Ben) Hammond missed two foul shots. He’s up close to 90 [percent] on the year.

“And No. 33 (Ugonna Onyenso), come on, man. Give me a break. Really? Kid makes two threes, and that huge one over there in front. Come on. What the f*** am I doing wrong?”

The 2026-27 season looks to be a massive one for Mike Young. Losing Avdalas to the Portal is certainly a rough start to the offseason.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.