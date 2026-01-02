Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his junior season with the Hokies.

Woodson played high school football at Battlefield (Haymarket, VA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 974 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Over the course of his three seasons with the program, Woodson accumulated 151 total tackles, three passes defensed, two sacks and one interception. He had his best season in 2024, amassing 72 total tackles.

Back in August, the linebacker and team captain was involved in some trouble, charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor DWI, according to online court records reviewed by Tech Sideline’s Andy Bitter. It was the second driving offense Woodson had in the span of a month.

It followed a reckless driving citation on July 30 after reportedly going 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to Warren General District Court records reviewed by Roanoke Times reporter Damien Sordelett. The reckless driving citation is also listed as a misdemeanor, and Woodson had a subsequent court date in September for the incident, per Sordelett.

Regardless, Woodson entered the season with some hype to his name. He was named a fourth-team Preseason All-ACC selection according to longtime college football expert Phil Steele.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on the Virginia Tech Hokies, NCAA Transfer Portal

Earlier this offseason, VT quarterback William “Pop” Watson III announced he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as well, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He appeared in four games this past season.

Watson threw for 77 yards this season after making five appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2024. In that time, he threw for 481 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown in relief of Kyron Drones.

On the whole, during his two seasons of action in Blacksburg, Watson threw for 558 yards and a touchdown. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Pop Watson played high school football at Springfield (Mass.) Springfield Central, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 814 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.