Virginia Tech names Brian White its new athletic director

Virginia Tech has named Brian White as its new athletic director on Monday evening. He joins the Hokies after spending the last eight years as the athletic director at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). Earlier on Monday, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed Virginia Tech was targeting White for the position.

“I am deeply grateful to Rector Jim Miller, President Tim Sands, Lynne Doughtie and the entire search committee for the trust they have placed in me to lead Virginia Tech Athletics,” Brian White said in a press release. “Virginia Tech is one of the distinctive brands in college athletics, and the passion of Hokie Nation, the commitment of university leadership and the momentum already underway make this an extraordinary opportunity.”

White replaces Whit Babcock, who announced his retirement. During the offseason, the Hokies hired James Franklin as their head coach, and he was actively involved in the AD search.

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Brian White was hired as FAU ‘s AD on March 3, 2018. One of the big highlights for White is seeing the men’s basketball team reach the Final Four for the first time in school history in 2023.

Brian White signed contract extension with FAU in 2024

In September 2024, White signed a contract extension with FAU. He is under contract with the school through 2029.

“Florida Atlantic is a special place, and I’m so fortunate to work alongside the talented coaches, staff and student-athletes in our tireless pursuit of championships,” White said at the time. “The success we have experienced as a department is only possible because of the alignment and leadership in place.

“I extend my thanks to President Stacy Volnick, the Board of Trustees and our board chair, Piero Bussani, for their support of and belief in the mission of athletics. We are building something that can be a point of pride for the fans, students, alumni and the hometown residents of Boca Raton as well as all of Palm Beach and Broward counties.”

White is part of a well-respected college athletics family. His father, Kevin, retired from his role as Duke’s AD in 2021. White’s oldest brother, Mike, is currently the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team. His brother, Danny, is currently the AD at Tennessee.