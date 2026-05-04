Virginia Tech names James Green new assistant wrestling coach

Virginia Tech named James Green its new assistant coach on the wrestling staff. Green previously served as an assistant coach at Nebraska, his alma mater, this past season.

“My family and I are grateful to be welcomed back to Blacksburg,” Green said in a statement. “While I was part of the Southeast RTC, I felt as if I was an extension of the coaching staff. Now, having the opportunity to step into a coaching position, I really look forward to helping expand on what Hokies Wrestling has been able to build. Can’t wait to get to work.

Green fills a spot left by Zach Tanelli, who was let go after two years as associate head coach of the Hokies. As a wrestler, Green came out of retirement in 2023 to train at the Nebraska Regional Training Center after he spent 14 months as USA Wrestling’s National Freestyle Developmental Coach in Colorado Springs.

Virginia Tech brings on an elite talent in Green. As a wrestler for Nebraska, he won the 2014 Big Ten title and was a four-time All-American during his time in Lincoln.

Over the course of his career, Green finished seventh twice and third twice with the Huskies. Once he reached the professional level, he represented the United States at 70 KG from 2015-21. He was a Bronze and Silver Medalist at the World Championships in 2015 and ’17.

Right after coming out of retirement, Green managed to make the 2024 World Team at 70 KG and compete at the World Championships in Albania.

On April 29, Green released a statement on X. There, he revealed that he had stepped down from his position at Nebraska.

“While I initially returned to Nebraska to train and compete throughout this quad leading up to the LA Olympics, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to join the coaching staff,” Green posted. “It’s been a great experience coaching at my alma mater and being part of two historic seasons for the program. I could go on and on about my love for Nebraska, the coaches, and my teammates, but I’ll keep it brief.

“I want to share that I have stepped down as the assistant coach and will be leaving Lincoln. Nebraska will always be my second home. I promise to keep you all updated on my next move, but for now, I will continue to train here at Nebraska through the Summer and focus on making my 8th world team in June.”

James Green added to loaded Virginia Tech wrestling room

With Green’s arrival in Blacksburg, the team is prepared for what could be a stellar 2026-27 season. In addition to young guys like Aaron Seidel returning, fresh off his All-American finish at 133 in 2026, VT has more.

The Hokies welcome top Class of 2026 recruit Bo Bassett to the program, who’s expected to go right away at 141 or 149 pounds. Not only that, 2024 NCAA champion Caleb Henson will come out of redshirt at 157 pounds.

“He’s been amazing,” Bassett told On3 of Henson. “He’s kind of taking me in, took me under his wing so far, and he’s been awesome. He’s a professional; he’s done pretty much everything you can do at the college level. He’s a national champion. And, yeah, he’s going to be a threat next year. I never thought I’d be on the same team as him. I looked up to him my whole life growing up, and so being able to work with him, train with him, you know, and go to battle with him next year is going to be an opportunity that I’ll remember for a long time.

“He took a really, really unselfish move. He’s taking a redshirt this year, and so it’s going to be huge for not only the team, but I think just the culture, I mean, to show that probably the number one guy there, the face of the program, is doing that for the team, and is doing that for Blacksburg and for the Hokie Nation. So it’s going to be awesome to be on a team with him, with guys like Eddie Ventresca and then Jimmy Mullen up top, Ryan Burton. I mean, I’ve got so many good connections with these guys, and it’s going to be exciting. A lot of them are young. Caleb’s got one more run at it, and so I’m really, really excited that he’s going to take that opportunity to do it with me during my freshman year.”