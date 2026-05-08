Virginia Tech has signed NC State forward transfer Musa Sagnia, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Sagnia was listed as a freshman on this year’s NC State roster, giving him multiple years of eligibility left to play.

Sagnia averaged 12.4 minutes of action per game this past season for the Wolfpack and started one game. He put up 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game during his time on the floor. Sagnia’s best statistical showing came against Syracuse in late January. That day, he scored a season-high 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed four rebounds. Sagnia played 10 minutes in the First Four against Texas but did not score or attempt a shot.

Prior to his time at NC State, Sagnia played for Baxi Manresa in the Liga ACB, which the school describes as the top professional basketball division in Spain since 2021. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 33 games in the 2024-25 season. Prior to that, Sagnia averaged 4.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 34 games in the 2023-24 season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Sagnia joins a Virginia Tech team looking to turn the corner

Virginia Tech is coming off another disappointing result under head coach Mike Young, but it showed promise at times. In order to get over the hump next year, Young has aggressively attacked the transfer portal this offseason.

Sagnia is the fourth player to join the Hokies out of the transfer portal this cycle. The Hokies also signed Oklahoma State transfer Jaylen Curry, Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim and San Diego State transfer Miles Heide.

The Hokies went 19-13 overall and 8-10 in league play this past season. It was the fourth time in seven seasons under Young that the program had won at least 19 games. Unfortunately for Young, he has only made the NCAA Tournament twice in his time at Virginia Tech and has not won a game in the field. He will need to turn that corner next year in order to find more job stability.