Virginia Tech wrestling had a nice troll job of North Carolina following the No. 7 Hokies’ 29-9 win over the No. 13 Tar Heels. The shot was directed at UNC head coach Rob Koll.

Koll regularly posts videos on social media regarding his “non-negotiables,” techniques, advice and other tidbits. Well, Virginia clearly saw Koll say “you cannot get ridden.”

The Hokies had a great time in the top position, accumulating riding time throughout the night, so they posted an edited video trolling Koll. It started with star freshman Aaron Seidel and went down the lineup. You can view the video below.

𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 can be negotiable 😉



Last night's No. 6 Hokies over No. 13 Tar Heels dubs and riding time brought to you by the boys and @CarilionClinic 🫶#ALLINALLTHETIME #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/h51jzqGPrU — Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) February 14, 2026

Virginia Tech is on a roll now, sporting a 10-2 record and awaiting No. 3 Oklahoma State to come to town Sunday at 2:00 p.m ET. The Hokies have seven ranked wins in duals this year.

“Obviously a big weekend, it’ll be good to be back at home,” head coach Tony Robie said to The Quad Pod after beating Virginia. “But big challenge, you know, obviously, we’re focused on UNC on Friday to get the job done there, and then Oklahoma State presents a big challenge as well, so we’re excited about the opportunity to compete against some really good teams at home in front of our fans.”

As far as the matchups are concerned, seeing VT’s Eddie Ventresca and against NCAA finalist Troy Spratley at 125 pounds is wild. Then, as long as they both go, two all-star freshmen in Aaron Seidel and Jax Forrest at 133, running back their PA high school rivalry.

“(125) for sure, (133) obviously. I mean, those are two exciting matches,” Robie said. “I think everybody’s looking forward to those two in particular. 133 both guys were phenomenal and wrestling really well. So, you know, excited about that. I think we’re gonna have a great crowd. I encourage everybody, you know, everybody in southwest Virginia, come out and watch that.

“You don’t get opportunities to see matchups like that often. So I think Hokie Nation will represent itself well. You know, we’re excited about it. Obviously (Oklahoma State’s) got a lot of talent in their lineup, but it’ll be a good test, and we’re excited to see where we’re at, and just a great opportunity for our guys to go compete.”

No. 6 Virginia Tech – 29 | No. 13 North Carolina – 9

125 | No. 3 Eddie Ventresca (VT) DEC No. 13 Kysen Terukina (UNC), 7-2

133 | No. 6 Aaron Seidel (VT) TECH FALL Matthew Botello (UNC), 16-0 5:21

141 | No. 22 Tom Crook (VT) loss via fall Nick O’Neill (UNC), 8-10 4:01

149 | Drew Gorman (VT) DEC Nate Askew (UNC), 10-4

157 | No. 16 Ethen Miller (VT) DEC No. 25 Laird Root (UNC), 5-2 SV

165 | No. 33 Mac Church (VT) DEC No. 12 Bryce Hepner (UNC), 3-2

174 | No. 30 Sergio Desiante (VT) loss via dec Collin Carrigan (UNC), 5-8 SV

184 | No. 32 Jaden Bullock (VT) DEC No. 13 Jake Dailey (UNC), 8-3

197 | No. 14 Sonny Sasso (VT) MAJ DEC Robert Platt (UNC), 12-4 ,

285 | No. 17 Jimmy Mullen (VT) TECH FALL Jacob Levy (UNC), 19-3 4:52