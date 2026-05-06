Everything is coming up Virginia Tech wrestling this week as the program received a $1 million donation. Dave and Heidi Jester of Virginia Beach are responsible for the largest gift in program history.

On the heels of 4x All-American and 2x World Medalist James Green returning to Blacksburg to take a spot on the coaching staff and train at the RTC, Virginia Tech received a massive donation. In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, the Hokies want to keep up with the times and will certainly put it to good use for “recruiting, staffing, facilities, and many other programmatic needs.”

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“I am humbled and deeply grateful for The Jester’s belief in this program, in our coaching staff, and in our student-athletes,” head coach Tony Robie said. “This gift is a statement. It tells our wrestlers, potential recruits, and the entire wrestling community that there are people in Hokie Nation who see what we are building and want to support this program and the student-athletes who choose Virginia Tech.”

Dave Jester also released a statement regarding the gift from him and his wife. He claimed what Robie and the Hokies are building at Virginia Tech is special.

“What Tony has built at Virginia Tech is special and we wanted to do something meaningful to show Coach he has our support and while encouraging others to help him grow this program,” Dave Jester said. “We want the roster and the coaching staff to know this program has the backing it deserves. Coach Robie has assured me that he will use this support to continue to grow this championship brand in Blacksburg and that he will keep VT wrestling climbing the podium at the national level.”

Virginia Tech is also running the Match the Million campaign through 2027 for fans and other donors. Robie maintained that this is a prime opportunity for the program to raise more money.

“This is a moment to capture and an opportunity to take advantage of,” Robie said. “The Match the Million campaign is something everyone can participate in. We want every fan, every former student-athlete, and every person who has ever believed in what we do here in Blacksburg to be part of this, regardless of the amount. The Jesters set the bar, now let’s meet them there.”

Going into next season, Virginia Tech brings in a loaded lineup of All-Americans, a returning NCAA champ and exciting freshmen. It can be seen below.

Virginia Tech projected lineup:

125: Eddie Ventresca, Sr.

133: Aaron Seidel, So.

141: Bo Bassett, Fr.

149: Caleb Henson, Sr.

157: Noah Nininger, RS-Fr.

165: Mac Church, Jr.

174: Ryan Burton, RS-Fr.

184: Sergio Desiante, Sr.

197: Sonny Sasso, Jr.

285: Jimmy Mullen, Jr.