Wake Forest quarterback Deshawn Purdie is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He’ll have two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Purdie will seek to earn a starting spot with his third team in as many years after backing up Demon Deacons senior Robby Ashford as a sophomore this past season. Purdie transferred into Wake Forest last January after throwing for 1,802 yards and 10 touchdowns as a true freshman at Charlotte in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Purdie finished the 2025 season with 618 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions on 41-of-82 (50%) passing this season, including a season-high 270 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-14 win over Oregon State on Oct. 11, his first of two starts at Wake Forest this year. Purdie actually went 2-0 as the Demon Deacons’ starting quarterback this past season, including a 13-12 win over SMU in an Oct. 25 game in which he threw two interceptions.

Purdie famously backed out of a commitment to Florida last January, flipping his commitment to Wake Forest on Jan. 17 despite signing paperwork with the Gators a month earlier to compete with then-rising sophomore DJ Lagway. He originally signed with Florida over offers from Georgia, North Carolina and Mississippi State, with the official pledge coming a week after an official visit to Gainesville.

Purdie played high school football at Milford Mill Academy (MD), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,669 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies. As a recruit, Purdie held offers from Maryland, Akron and James Madison, where former Gators coach Billy Napier is now the head coach.

Purdie would be the 12th Wake Forest player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since it opened Jan. 2 following an impressive first season under head coach Jake Dickert that was capped by Friday’s 43-29 win over Mississippi State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to finish 9-4.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.