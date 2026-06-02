Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Blake Morningstar enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Blake Morningstar has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Across three seasons in Winston-Salem, he made 55 appearances and tallied 139.2 innings for the Demon Deacons. He was a First Team All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2025.

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Morningstar entered this spring with lofty expectations and was named a Preseason Third Team All-American by D1Baseball. He ultimately never found his footing and finished this season with a 10.52 ERA over 31.2 IP. He made six starts and 11 total appearances, striking out 37 while walking 15.

Morningstar showed glimpses early in the campaign, firing six innings of one-run ball vs. Stanford on the opening weekend of ACC play. He struck out 11 in that start, which ended being his season-high. Morningstar completed four innings on four occasions this season.

It was a stellar sophomore season that helped generate some serious draft buzz for Morningstar. He took the ball 16 times last season and accrued a 3.87 ERA over 79 IP. He held opponents to a .235 batting average and racked up 93 strikeouts behind an eclectic pitch mix that’s highlighted by two mid-90s fastballs and multiple breaking balls.

As a result, Morningstar was a part of the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Heading into the 2026 season, he was tabbed a top-30 college prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft by D1Baseball.

Wake Forest returned to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row but its season came to an end in the Morgantown regional following a loss to West Virginia. Morningstar made one appearance over the weekend, throwing 1.1 scoreless vs. Binghamton in the Deacs’ first elimination game.

Wake’s 2026 season concluded with a 39-21 (16-14 ACC) record. This was the 17th season at the helm for longtime skipper Tom Walter. The Deacs have made two super regional appearances and one trip to the College World Series under Walter.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This story will be updated with more information.