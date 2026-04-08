Atlanta Falcons RT Kaleb McGary retires from NFL after seven seasons

Following an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 season, Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary has retired. The NFL franchise announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

McGary, who is a former first-round draft pick and was an every down starter for Atlanta since 2019, suffered a brutal left leg injury in camp ahead of the 2025 season. He had to be carted off the field.

Though the Falcons didn’t specify the exact reasoning for Kaleb McGary’s retirement that likely played a part. A pair of people close to McGary commented on his retirement.

“I was fortunate that Kaleb was able to come in with me in 2019,” said guard Chris Lindstrom, who was drafted alongside McGary, in 2023 after McGary signed a three-year contract to remain in Atlanta. “After I got signed and I knew I was going to be here for a while, and — Kaleb is my partner. You have your friend and your teammate, and you want him to be on the field with him.”

Caleb McGary had a considerable impact on the line for Atlanta. He started 92 of the 93 games he appeared in.

According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered 42 sacks and allowed 118 pressures during his time in the pros. He was known better as a run-blocker than a pass-blocker, though.

He earned a career-high 91.6 run-blocking grade in 2022, the same year the Falcons had the league’s No. 3 ranked rushing attack. Atlanta signed McGary to a two-year extension worth $30 million earlier just before his season-ending injury in 2025.

Former quarterback Matt Ryan was complimentary of Kaleb McGary’s time with the Falcons. Now the president of football operations for the franchise, Ryan also weighed in via press release.

“I truly enjoyed my time playing alongside Kaleb,” Ryan said. “He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement.”