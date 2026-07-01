Demond Williams addresses criticism faced during transfer saga, how he responded

For a moment, the Washington Huskies appeared to be out of a starting quarterback. Demond Williams announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sending shockwaves through Seattle. Folks, such as head coach Jeff Fisch, scrambled to make sure Williams could not leave the program. Eventually, the mission was accomplished, and Williams will be at UW for the 2026 season.

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It wasn’t without some criticism heading his way, though. Plenty have spoken out against Williams’ announcement and weren’t all too happy.

It’s something Williams had to address himself. Recently, the Washington QB revealed how he has dealt with all the controversy surrounding this offseason. Now on the other side, Williams is looking to bring positive energy into his life.

“I’m a regular person,” Williams said in an interview with Yogi Roth. “Obviously, I saw all the stuff. It definitely took a toll on me at the time but it definitely helped me grow into the man I am right now and continue to help me mature and understand situations and how to handle certain things. It was super important to me and build those relationships back.

“I feel like that molded me into the leader that I am right now to be able to be more outspoken and be more understanding. … Certain situations that people go through, you might not really know. But being able to reflect positive energy at all times is super important to me.”

Williams never actually entered the transfer portal. He had signed a contract to return to Washington, something the school planned to enforce. Still, programs were swirling to get a new signature out of Williams — including Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, who became a team to watch.

A lot more came from the situation, including Williams losing his agent in the process. But in the end, Williams opted to stay at Washington and attempt to put everything behind him.

Attention has since shifted to getting ready for the 2026 season. Washington will enter the year with some hype surrounding its team. Williams is a big reason why, returning after an impressive ’25 campaign. He threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions en route to an 9-4 overall record. You can add some nice numbers from the ground game, as Williams rushed for 611 yards and an additional six scores.