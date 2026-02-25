Washington head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the drama of QB Demond Williams and the transfer portal. Williams elected to return to the Huskies this season, but not after planning to leave and explore his options.

Demond Williams made waves when he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal despite signing a new contract at UW. In light of his decision, Washington was preparing to enforce the terms of the deal, and On3’s Pete Nakos said the school had no intention of entering their QB’s name in the portal because of the signed contract.

After reflection and the two sides coming to an understanding, Fisch got his QB back. Williams will start in 2026 for Washington as it pursues a climb in the Big Ten. Fisch was adamant about the Huskies keeping their QB compared to other portal signal callers.

“Everything’s been good,” Fisch said on Andy and Ari On3. “It’s been one of those, you know, it was a, it was a crazy time for a couple days, to be honest. So it was one in which I think we’re going to see more and more. And as I looked at it, and as I’ve talked to him, I talked to our team, I talked to our community, our donors … like most these top quarterbacks switch schools, ours didn’t.

“And you look at where all these quarterbacks have gone and where they went, you know what’s happening. We had two days where we had to work through some things and figure out what was best. And a lot of people were, you know, trying to convince him to leave … When you get recruited, it’s hard not to at least pause for a minute. And that’s what he did. After about 48 hours, the pause was over, and (Demond Williams is) back, and he’s having a fantastic first (five) weeks of the offseason.”

Jedd Fisch opens up on return of QB Demond Williams

Demond Williams put together a standout sophomore season at Washington after taking over as starting quarterback. He threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Demond Williams wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

“Additionally, I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment. I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond.”

Nick Schultz contributed to this report