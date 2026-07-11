Jedd Fisch reveals how Washington kept Demond Williams from entering transfer portal

Washington nearly lost their starting quarterback before the 2026 season ever began. For about 48 hours in January, Demond Williams appeared destined for the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to remain with the Huskies.

Now, head coach Jedd Fisch is shedding new light on exactly what happened during that whirlwind stretch. Appearing on The Triple Option podcast, Fisch revealed another program attempted to lure Williams away with a lucrative NIL offer, despite the quarterback already signing a contract to remain at Washington.

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“Demond signed his contract to be a part of our program for another year, and everything was great,” Fisch said. “Then, we all came back for our first team meeting, and then when the team meeting ended, he called me and he said, ‘Coach, I think I need to go. I need to go to the portal.’”

The phone call caught Fisch completely by surprise: “I was like, ‘What are you talking about, man?’” Fisch recalled.

According to Fisch, another program approached Williams with an offer worth an additional $2 million if he entered the transfer portal: “What happened was, a program told him they’ll pay him an extra $2 million if he goes in the portal, and the kid’s 19 years old,” Fisch added. “You know, we were paying him a lot, but you add another $2 million onto anything.”

Of course, Williams announced on social media in early January that he intended to enter the portal, creating uncertainty around Washington’s future at quarterback. However, he never officially entered the portal, and after nearly two days of discussions with Fisch and the Huskies’ staff, he decided to stay in Seattle.

Rather than increasing Williams’ compensation, Fisch said Washington focused on the bigger picture: “We spent about 24 to 36 hours going back and forth and talking about how this is the right place for you, and you have a contract, and contracts mean something,” Fisch explained. “In the end, he came back two days later, and we didn’t change anything. We didn’t give him any more money or anything like that.”

Instead, Fisch emphasized the value of continuity: “What we did do is we talked to him about what a great opportunity it is to be a three-year player in the same program, and we got a chance to do something super special,” Fisch stated.

Now, Williams enters the 2026 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten after making 15 career starts. He’s also expected to generate Heisman Trophy buzz as Washington looks to build on last year’s 9-4 campaign.

The Huskies return 10 starters, including seven on offense, and Fisch believes continuity could be one of the program’s biggest advantages. Williams will enter his 16th career start in the same offensive system with Fisch remaining the play-caller, while Washington also added longtime NFL assistant Matt Cavanaugh as a senior offensive assistant and promoted J.P. Losman to quarterbacks coach.

After surviving one of the offseason’s biggest transfer portal scares, Washington will now try to turn that stability into a run at the College Football Playoff. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but they have a shot in 2026.