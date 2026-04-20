San Francisco transfer guard Ryan Beasley commits to Washington

San Francisco transfer guard Ryan Beasley has committed to Washington via the portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— This story is developing and will be updated.