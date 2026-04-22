Texas Tech transfer forward LeJuan Watts has committed to Washington via the portal, he announced via Instagram on Wednesday. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Red Raiders during his junior season this past year.

Watts’ decision comes after San Francisco transfer guard Ryan Beasley committed to Washington as well via the portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He just finished up his junior season with the Dons, amassing 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

They’ll both be welcomed additions to the Huskies, who have lost a myriad of players to the portal and the NBA Draft this offseason. Among them include forward Hannes Steinbach, guard Desmond Claude and guard Zoom Diallo.

Steinbach appeared in and started 30 games for Washington this season. In doing so, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches and media. He also earned an All-Freshman Team nod. Meanwhile, the Associated Press tabbed him a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Hannes Steinbach averaged 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, one of the most productive big men in the country. He also showed range out to the 3-point line. In fact, Steinbach shot 34.0% from 3-point range. He did so on 53 total shots on the season, proving he could stretch out a defense.

Elsewhere, Claude began his career at Xavier, where he stayed for two seasons. Claude transferred to USCfor his junior season before the New Haven, CT native committed to Washington last offseason.

However, Claude only played in 12 games for the Huskies during his senior season. He injured his ankle in the preseason and played through it to begin the year. He lasted until January before also injuring his knee and having to step away from on-court activities all together to prioritize his health.

Meanwhile, Diallo appeared in all 33 of Washington’s games in the 2025-26 season. He logged 29 starts. Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Diallo averaged 11.1 points per contest. While Diallo wasn’t a marksman from deep this past season, he showed significant improvement from his freshman year when he shot 18.2% from downtown.

Moving forward, Watts and Beasley will hope to help minimize the loss the Huskies have felt. Perhaps Washington will be a team to watch in 2026-27 with these additions.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) accountare excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.