The Coach twins commit to Washington, break down why they chose the Huskies

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebackers Ethan and Justin Coach have committed to Washington and broke down why they chose the Huskies.

Washington has done a great job recruiting the Bosco program over the years. They landed linebacker Deven Bryant in the ’23 class, Khmori House out of the class of ’24 and just signed kicker CJ Wallace in the ’26 class.

The Huskies nearly pulled of a double flip last cycle as well with wide out Madden Williams (Texas A&M) and Josh Holland (USC) but both players decided to stick with their initial commitments.

They struck gold with the Coach twins, two of the most versatile linebackers in the region.

“I’m very excited about our decision,” Justin Coach said. “The staff really recruited us hard and made us feel like we were a priority for them.

“They offered us way back in the spring before our sophomore year and no one has recruited us harder. We built a great trust and bond with all the coaches there and love the direction coach Fisch is taking the program.”

Twin brother Ethan Coach echoed those comments.

“We’re big on relationships and the Washington staff really made us feel comfortable with the decision,” Coach said. “It wasn’t just one coach either it was multiple coaches and they treated us like family.

“We visited last October for the Illinois game and loved it. The game atmosphere was incredible and the fan support was amazing. It was a fun game to be at and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”

The twins have similar games and bring a lot of positional versatility to the table. Both have shown the ability to play in space, drop in coverage and rush the passer.

We’ve seen them at multiple camps over the last three years and their athletic ability and compete level always jumps out. Both are in the 6-foot-2 range, pushing 6-2.5 and 200 pounds with length and twitch.

“They like us both as off-ball linebackers,” Justin Coach said. “We’ll be able to move around and the defense is actually similar to how we play here at Bosco so we’re excited.

“It should be a smooth transition for us. We know we have to put the work in but we’ll be ready and the goal is always to try and come in and make an impact. Right now, we’re focused on Bosco football and winning a Championship so it feels great to have this decision behind us.”

The twins look primed for big senior years and the Braves will have one of the nation’s top defenses. They join inside linebacker Josiah Poyer to form arguably the top linebacker corp in the region.