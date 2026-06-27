Tua Tagovailoa 'well positioned' in Atlanta Falcons QB battle with Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa might get his second chance with the Atlanta Falcons as he’s in a good spot with the team’s quarterback battle. Former first round pick Michael Penix Jr. is currently coming back from a knee injury and hasn’t been able to do 11-man work just yet, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Tagovailoa’s time with the Miami Dolphins ended and he signed a one-year deal with Atlanta following his release. There’s been good and bad with the former Alabama star and No. 5 overall pick, but he’s finding his groove.

At least, that’s the vibe Fowler reported before training camp. At this point, Tagovailoa looks to be in the lead over Penix in the race for QB1.

“This one’s interesting, because Michael Penix is trying to make this a battle, but he’s been coming back from that knee injury,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “(He) was doing mostly seven–on-seven work in the spring. I’m told the Falcons feel like he did more than they even anticipated, really aggressive coming back, but still not doing 11-man work. So, until then, Tua Tagovailoa is pretty well positioned. When I talked to a source, they said he’s been really accurate, and that’s really important to them. So, it gives them a nice little set up there in Atlanta.”

Tua Tagovailoa over Michael Penix?

Tagovailoa is in need of a bounce back season. Last year, he threw for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and a 67.7% completion percentage, but a career high 15 interceptions. His stats have dipped since a career year in 2023: 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage, leading Miami to the playoffs.

Penix, despite being a first round pick in 2024, was already put on the proverbial starting quarterback hotseat this winter by Matt Ryan. The former Falcons quarterback is the President of Football operations with the franchise.

“Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can’t answer your question on that,” Ryan said, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “… I think as we start to get into this process and dive deeper into the roster — how it currently stands, where it’s going in the future — I think those are conversations that’ll be a part of it.

“Quarterback’s obviously very important, and we’re excited about Mike and what he’s doing with his rehab. I’ve been up at the facility the last three weeks, and Michael’s been in there attacking that, and he’s in a good space right now, so we’re excited about where he is at. But certainly, a lot of discussions for us about the entire roster.”