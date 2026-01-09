Washington coach Jedd Fisch, AD Pat Chun release statements on Demond Williams return

In all of the NCAA transfer portal madness, arguably nobody has had a few more hectic days than Washington quarterback Demond Williams. After announcing his intention to leave Seattle, Williams changed course on Thursday. He will play for the Huskies in 2026.

Williams broke the news via Instagram, shortly followed by a released statement by UW head coach Jedd Fisch. Repairing of the relationships between Williams and others involved in the program appears to need to take place.

“Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future,” Fisch said. “We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development. I appreciate Demond’s statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community.”

Fisch recruited Williams out of high school, originally at Arizona. The two went up to the Pacific Northwest together after Fisch accepted the Washington job. Last season was Williams’ first as the full-time starter. In 13 games, he threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 69.5% of his throws.

Alongside Fisch came a statement from Washington athletic director Pat Chun. He got a little more into the weeds of what took place to get Williams back, even thanking Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti for guidance on the situation.

“The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become,” Chun said. “What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports. It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem.

“I want to thank UW President Robert J. Jones, the UW Board of Regents, and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti for their leadership and guidance. We will continue to support Demond as he continues his academic and athletic career at UW.”

Washington will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 with the Apple Cup. There is a lot of time between now and then, with Williams needing to get back in the good graces of a few people. Everything begins on Thursday after multiple statements got released.