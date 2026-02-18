After a report circulated online on Tuesday afternoon that Washington and offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty were expected to part ways, the coach himself appears to have confirmed the news. Dougherty tweeted late Tuesday evening.

Dougherty has been at Washington for the past two years. He first served as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2025.

Now he’s out. Head coach Jedd Fisch will be looking for a new caretaker for the offense.

“It was an honor to represent the University of Washington, such a special place,” Jimmie Dougherty tweeted. “To the city of Seattle, words can’t express what you mean to me and my family!!! Most of all the players, love you guys forever, thank you. Excited for what God has next!!!!”

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported that the two sides were expected to part ways. He did not provide much detail beyond that.

Washington ranked 39th nationally in total offense (409.9 yards per game) under Jimmie Dougherty in 2025, while ranking 17th in scoring offense (34.1 points per game). Quarterback Demond Williams flourished.

That said, Fisch calls the plays for the Washington offense. So the Huskies should be able to find a replacement offensive coordinator for Jimmie Dougherty without too many impacts to the system overall.

Demond Williams staying at Washington

It was a nervous few weeks for Washington after a back-and-forth saga with Williams. But the star quarterback will return for 2026.

Williams made waves this offseason when he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal despite signing a new contract at Washington. In light of his decision, Washington was preparing to enforce the terms of the deal, and On3’s Pete Nakos said the school had no intention of entering Williams’ name in the portal because of the signed contract.

There was dialogue between Williams and Washington throughout the ordeal as the two sides discussed a potential return. In early January, he announced he was coming back, after all.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

“Additionally, I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment. I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond.”