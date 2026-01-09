Washington wide receiver Marcus Harris has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Harris played in just one game this season, Washington‘s 38-10 win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. This preserved Harris’ redshirt, giving him four more years of eligibility elsewhere.

Prior to enrolling at Washington, Harris was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 487 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 73-ranked WR in his class and the No. 38 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Mater Dei.

NEW: Washington WR Marcus Harris has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/NAHtQXe9Bn pic.twitter.com/CqBrW55pxR — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

Demond Williams announced return to Washington after entering Transfer Portal

Washington starting quarterback Demond Williams made waves earlier this week when he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal despite signing a new contract at UW late last week. In light of his decision, Washington was preparing to enforce the terms of the deal, and On3’s Pete Nakos said the school had no intention of entering Williams’ name in the portal because of the signed contract.

There was dialogue between Williams and Washington throughout Thursday as the two sides discussed a potential return. Thursday night, he announced he was coming back, after all.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

“Additionally, I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment. I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond.”

Williams’ return is massive for the Huskies, as the freshman passed for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions this season.

Washington’s Transfer Portal departures

Marcus Harris is now the 12th Washington player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.