Three-star DL Richard Orosco commits to Washington State and breaks down his decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco Richard Orosco will play his college ball at Washington State and went in-depth on why he chose the Cougars.

Orosco is part of one of the nation’s true power programs, known for developing elite defensive linemen every year. Orosco officially visited Pullman over the weekend and will play his college ball in new Pac-12.

“I’m very excited about my commitment,” Orosco said. “The biggest factor in my decision is the culture that the coaching staff and players bring.

“Having a chance to be around everyone made me realize how much I wanted to be a Coug. I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like that, it’s truly special there.”

Orosco said coaches Eti Ena and Andrew Seumalo were his lead recruiters.

“I have great relationships with both coaches, that definitely was another big factor in my decision,” Orosco said. “They are amazing coaches and will ultimately develop me into the best player I can be.

“I also loved the environment and the people in Pullman, Washington. Everything there is all about Cougar football and it all just feels like home. That all played a huge role for me and it felt like they had everything I was looking for.”

Scheme fit was another big plus.

“I love the defense and how they see me fitting in,” Orosco said. “They see me as an inside 3-tech and 4i and sometimes bouncing out to the 5 depending on the opponents scheme.

“It’s the absolute perfect fit for me and I cant wait to get up there and get going. I think I’m going to fit in perfectly on and off the field so I’m really excited about my decision.”