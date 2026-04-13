Former Butler guard Finley Bizjack committed to West Virginia out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He spent three years with the Bulldogs and will now suit up for the Mountaineers.

In 31 games last season, Bizjack had 17.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, shot 42.6% from the floor and 34.9% from three-point range. His career average over 98 games is 10.4 points per game.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Bizjack was a three-star recruit out of Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 12 overall prospect in the state, the No. 11 combo guard in the class and the No. 136 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Bizjack comes from a family of athletes. His mother Amber (Griggs) played basketball at San Diego State and his stepfather Korey Beard was a standout wide receiver at SMU before eventually making it to the NFL.

Not only did West Virginia land Bizjack in the portal, they landed another player in the front court. Former Boise State forward Javan Buchanan committed to WVU.

Buchanan was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection this past year after jumping into a starting role at Boise State. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 31 games for the Broncos in 2025-26. In 2025, when he won Sixth Man of the Year, Buchanan put up 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Prior to his time at Boise State, Buchanan played two years at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan. He would need to secure a waiver to receive another year of eligibility.