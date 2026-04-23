Former Florida State point guard Martin Somerville has committed to transfer to West Virginia, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will be Somerville’s third school in as many seasons in college after starting his career at UMass Lowell.

In his lone season at Florida State, Somerville averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 33 games, including 10 starts. Before that, Somerville averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games at UMass Lowell. Somerville’s best game at Florida State came in a 92-69 win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 14, in which he scored a season-high 23 points. He led the River Hawks by shooting 40.5% from 3-point range and 42% overall from the field in 2024-25. Last season with FSU, Somerville’s average dropped to 33.7% from behind the arc and 33.6% overall.

Somerville was named the 2025 American East Rookie of the Year as a redshirt freshman at UMass Lowell. Known for his efficient 3-point shooting, Somerville adds a key scoring piece to the Mountaineers’ roster rebuild under second-year head coach Ross Hodge.

Somerville is the Mountaineer’s fourth transfer commitment and first since a trio of commitments two weeks ago. Former Butler guard Finely Bizjack, former Boise State forward Javan Buchanan, and former Georgia Tech center Mouhamed Sylla each committed over four days between April 11-14.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Georgia Tech transfer center Mouhamed Sylla commits to West Virginia

Sylla, the former Georgia Tech center, committed to West Virginia on April 14, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

At 6-foot-10, Sylla brings length, rebounding ability and rim protection, all traits that are highly valued in the modern college game. His motor and ability to impact the game on both ends make him a potential difference-maker in the paint.

For West Virginia, landing Sylla is a significant addition as the program continues to reshape its roster through the portal. His ability to anchor the interior defensively while contributing offensively as a finisher around the rim gives the Mountaineers a versatile option in the frontcourt.

There’s also clear room for growth. With more experience and a full, healthy season, Sylla has the potential to evolve into one of the more productive big men in his new conference.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.