Former St. John's guard Joson Sanon commits to West Virginia

Former St. John’s guard Joson Sanon committed to West Virginia out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the Red Storm before electing to move on.

Sanon began his career at Arizona State as a heralded prospect. However, he spent one year with the Sun Devils before transferring to play for Rick Pitino and St. John’s.

In 37 games last year, Sanon averaged 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, shot 33.8% from the floor and 33.6% from three-point range. His averages dipped after his freshman year at Arizona State.

Plus, with ASU, Sanon averaged 28 minutes a game compared to 21 for St. John’s. At Arizona State, Sanon averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, one assist, shot 42.2% from the floor and 36.9% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Sanon was a four-star recruit out of Fall River (Mass.) Vermont Academy (V.T.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 6 shooting guard in the class and the No. 25 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Former Florida State point guard Martin Somerville also committed to transfer to West Virginia, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will be Somerville’s third school in as many seasons in college. He started his career at UMass Lowell.

In his lone season at Florida State, Somerville averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 33 games, including 10 starts. Before that, Somerville averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games at UMass Lowell.