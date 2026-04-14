Mouhamed Sylla is officially on the move. After entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason, the former Georgia Tech center has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. It gives the program a major boost in the frontcourt.

Sylla arrived with the Yellow Jackets as a highly regarded four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, and he wasted little time making an impact during his freshman campaign. In 16 games, the Senegal native averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest, emerging as one of the team’s most productive players despite limited availability.

He scored in double figures in 10 of those 16 appearances and finished the season as Georgia Tech’s fifth-leading scorer, second-leading rebounder and top shot blocker. However, his momentum was cut short by an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final 12 games of the year.

Even so, Sylla’s production and upside made him one of the more intriguing big men in the portal. His departure came amid significant changes in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech parted ways with head coach Damon Stoudamire after three seasons, following a 42-55 overall record and no NCAA Tournament appearances. In response, the program turned to Scott Cross, who arrived after a successful run at Troy that included multiple NCAA Tournament berths: “We will build a culture defined by discipline, toughness and accountability,” Cross said upon taking the job.

Alas, Sylla won’t be part of that rebuild. Instead, he heads to West Virginia, where his physical tools and defensive presence should translate immediately.

At 6-foot-10, Sylla brings length, rebounding ability and rim protection, all traits that are highly valued in the modern college game. His motor and ability to impact the game on both ends make him a potential difference-maker in the paint.

For West Virginia, landing Sylla is a significant addition as the program continues to reshape its roster through the portal. His ability to anchor the interior defensively while contributing offensively as a finisher around the rim gives the Mountaineers a versatile option in the frontcourt.

There’s also clear room for growth. With more experience and a full, healthy season, Sylla has the potential to evolve into one of the more productive big men in his new conference.

In today’s transfer portal era, roster movement is constant, but impact additions still stand out. For West Virginia, this is one of them. And for Sylla, it’s a fresh opportunity to build on a promising start and take his game to the next level.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.