Multiple injuries reported after tent canopy collapses during West Virginia vs. Cal Poly weather delay

West Virginia was just a few outs away from advancing to the College World Series. However, the wait was longer than expected, as a scary scene is being reported.

Multiple injuries have been called in after a tent canopy collapsed during the Mountaineers’ weather delay against Cal Poly. According to the North Central WV Emergency Incidents’ Facebook page, there’s multiple injuries and a possible broken leg stemming from the incident.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Umpires called a weather delay in the Morgantown Super Regional due to the severe weather in the area. At the time, West Virginia held a commanding lead over Cal Poly, as they went ahead 17-1 in the top of the eighth inning.

Looks like there were injuries from one of the tents. https://t.co/bhNrnVq6Hl pic.twitter.com/o2iPkPgP9C — Brian Powell (@bitmapped) June 6, 2026

When the two teams come back onto the field, the Mountaineers will be up to bat with two outs, nobody on base. After more than an hour, WVU later announced a restart time. Play is expected to start at 4:45 p.m. ET, the program said via X. Still, the scene was something out of a horror movie — check out a video shared to social media of one incident below.

Nevertheless, once the game is resumed, West Virginia will be looking to cap off what has been a dominant performance. Funny enough, Cal Poly got the scoring started in the bottom half of the first inning. The Mustangs trotted back out, hoping to keep their lead, only for West Virginia to explode. Seven runs came in the second inning for them. WVU has scored in every inning since.

Crazy angle found on Facebook of the MAC tent incident at the stadium. #WVU pic.twitter.com/qFu84Q0TEv — Marc Basham (@marc_b) June 6, 2026

Outfielder Ben Lumsden leads the way with five RBIs. Armani Guzman is not too far behind with three. Everybody in the West Virginia lineup has a hit, and seven of nine have an RBI. It’s been a total team effort for head coach Steve Sabins’ bunch.

West Virginia looking to clinch first-ever College World Series appearance

Meanwhile, there’s not too much baseball history at West Virginia. Not too long ago, the program was celebrating getting into a Super Regional. Its first one came in 2024, and this year makes three straight. But WVU is now ready to take another step forward and finally make the trip to Omaha.

Just six more outs are between the accomplishment. A 16-run cushion probably eases a lot of the nerves inside the clubhouse.

West Virginia might end up having the weight of an entire conference on them. They are one of just two Big 12 teams in the Super Regional. The Kansas Jayhawks, the Big 12’s regular season and tournament champions, will begin their own Super Regional on Saturday vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. You have to imagine the two conference foes want to bump into each other at the College World Series.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.