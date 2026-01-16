Former Oregon linebacker Tobi Haastrup has committed to West Virginia, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Haastrup only spent one season with the Ducks.

In his lone campaign at Oregon, Haastrup made three appearances and recorded one tackle. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Tobi Haastrup played high school football at Mayde Creek (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 289 overall player and No. 34 EDGE in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Haastrup is the 26th player who has committed to West Virginia this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal. As of this report, WVU is ranked No. 16 in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Haastrup was the No. 45 EDGE in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Next season will be West Virginia’s second under head coach Rich Rodriguez. He led the Mountaineers to a 4-8 record in the 2025 campaign and is hungry to reach greater heights in his second year at the helm.

“I get paid pretty good to build a great football program and I know what the hell I’m doing, even if it may not look like it right now,” Rodriguez said after West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech in its regular-season finale. “I’ll get it right. … Some of [the problems] could be fixed pretty quickly. Some of them may take a little time. I know what they are.

“It ain’t gonna stay like this forever. … Recruiting now is more than just selling your school, selling your town, selling your program. Recruiting now involves the rev share piece of it. Going forward, we’re going to be in better shape now than we were this time a year ago.”

West Virginia has the No. 20 incoming freshman class in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Along with Tobi Haastrup, WVU has also reeled in commitments from standout transfers such as quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook.

West Virginia hasn’t posted a winning season since 2023. Rich Rodriguez will aim to return the program to its former heights in 2026.

