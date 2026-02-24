West Virginia is expected to hire former Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, per CBS Sports‘ Matt Zenitz. Adams will reportedly serve as the Mountaineers’ defensive ends coach.

Adams was on Arkansas’ staff the past four seasons. Arkansas recorded 22 total sacks last season, the fourth-least in the SEC. Worse, the Razorbacks’ defensive front allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the conference.

While Arkansas’ defensive line was far from excellent last season, Adams has produced successful units in the past. In his first season with the program in 2022, Adams helped Arkansas’ defense record a program-record 42 sacks.

Arkansas wasn’t Deke Adams’ first stop in the SEC. He’s also coached at Ole Miss (2020), Mississippi State (2019) and South Carolina (2013-15). In fact, while with the Gamecocks, Adams mentored 2014 NFL No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Adams also has served on staffs at North Carolina and his alma mater, Southern Miss. Adams will aim to make an immediate impact for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia recorded 28 sacks in the 2025 campaign, the fifth most in the Big 12. Alas, the Mountaineers posted a 4-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez is entering his second season at the helm of the program. Last season was a reunion between the program and Rodriguez, who’d also coached the Mountaineers from 2001-07.

Rodriguez is not only adding to his staff this offseason, but his roster too. West Virginia has reeled in 34 players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

Most notably, the Mountaineers secured commitments from running back Cam Cook and wide receiver TaRon Francis. Rich Rodriguez is hungry to lead the Mountaineers to success next season.

“I get paid pretty good to build a great football program and I know what the hell I’m doing, even if it may not look like it right now,” Rodriguez said after West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech in its regular-season finale. “I’ll get it right. … Some of [the problems] could be fixed pretty quickly. Some of them may take a little time. I know what they are.

“It ain’t gonna stay like this forever. … Recruiting now is more than just selling your school, selling your town, selling your program. Recruiting now involves the rev share piece of it. Going forward, we’re going to be in better shape now than we were this time a year ago.”

