West Virginia announces plans to retire Pat White's No. 5 jersey this fall

One of the greatest players in West Virginia football history is set to receive the program’s highest honor.

The school announced Friday that legendary quarterback Pat White will have his No. 5 jersey retired during a home game this fall, with the specific date to be announced later this summer. White will become just the seventh player in school history to have his number retired, joining an exclusive group of Mountaineer legends.

One of the greatest and most electrifying players in Mountaineer history.



Today, we honor Pat White by announcing his No. 5 will be retired this fall.



🔗 https://t.co/NAtIPhRjwd pic.twitter.com/ZIuRC946hr — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) June 5, 2026

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The honor further cements White’s place among the most accomplished players to ever wear the Gold and Blue. Widely regarded as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in college football history, White transformed West Virginia into a national power during his four seasons as the starting quarterback from 2005-08.

“Pat White was a generational player for West Virginia football and led our program through perhaps the greatest era in our history,” athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “Everywhere I go, I hear stories about the way Pat elevated our program and his teammates to greatness.”

Moreover, White finished his career with a 35-8 record as a starter and became the first quarterback in NCAA history to start and win four consecutive bowl games. During his career, he guided the Mountaineers to victories in the 2006 Sugar Bowl, 2007 Gator Bowl, 2008 Fiesta Bowl and 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

The Daphne, Alabama native rewrote record books throughout his time in Morgantown. White set 19 school, conference and national records while becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading rushing quarterback at the time with 4,480 career rushing yards. He also established Big East records for total offense, touchdowns responsible for and passing yards.

Additionally, White’s impact was felt from the moment he arrived on campus. As a freshman in 2005, he helped lead West Virginia to a Big East championship and a memorable Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia. He followed that with back-to-back Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2006 and 2007 while helping elevate the Mountaineers into the national spotlight.

In 2007, White finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting after leading West Virginia to another conference title and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma. His final season saw him eclipse multiple career milestones, including 10,000 total offensive yards.

Current West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez, who coached White during his playing career, praised the decision.

“Pat was a great player and a great leader in our program, and he was a dominant force in college football for four years,” Rodriguez said. “He is very deserving of the honor of having his number retired.”

Alas, White’s No. 5 will join the retired numbers of Major Harris, Ira Rodgers, Chuck Howley, Sam Huff, Bruce Bosley and Darryl Talley. The decision further solidifies his legacy as one of the defining figures in West Virginia football history.