West Virginia center Abraham Oyeadier has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He only made one appearance for the Mountaineers this past season.

Oyeadier didn’t see any action as a true freshman in the 2024-25 season and ultimately redshirted. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Abraham Oyeadier played high school basketball at the Academy of Sports Science (CA), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is originally from Accra, Ghana.

Oyeadier is the sixth West Virginia player who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. However, as of this report, the Mountaineers have reeled in two transfers from the portal to soften the blow of their losses.

West Virginia finished the 2025-26 season with a 21-14 overall record and a 9-9 mark in conference play. The season was the program’s first under head coach Ross Hodge.

West Virginia didn’t earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, and played in the College Basketball Crown tournament instead. The Mountaineers won the tournament after defeating Oklahoma in the finals. Following the triumph, Hodge reflected on his debut campaign at WVU.

“Nothing ever comes bad from winning,” Hodge said. “Winning can be contagious in a lot of ways and you can use these experiences to put you in position to one day be playing in the [national championship].

“… It’s never the ultimate goal of a program or a university, but it sets a great standard and expectation moving forward. From now on when West Virginia is playing in Final Fours and winning championships, these guys will know they started it and know they laid the foundation for what was about to come.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.