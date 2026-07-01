West Virginia hires Peyton Hall as assistant wrestling coach

West Virginia wrestling announced the addition of Peyton Hall to the staff as an assistant coach. Hall is the all-time winningest wrestler in Mountaineers history.

“I am excited to give back to a program that has given so much to me,” Hall said in a statement. “I am blessed to have the opportunity to be back with the Mountaineers.”

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Hall was a five-time NCAA qualifier in his college wrestling career and ended as a three-time All-American. He finished with 135 career wins in a Mountaineer singlet.

“We are thrilled to have Peyton Hall join our staff,” head coach Tim Flynn said. “Adding a three-time All-American and five-time Academic All-American is great for the program, and he is someone our young kids can look up to. Peyton is a homegrown talent and WVU graduate, making it the icing on the cake. He is going to be an excellent coach.”

Hall finished in third place at 165 pounds during his final campaign (2024-25), going 32-2 that season. He improved upon a 7th place finish in 2024.

Hall came out swinging in 2021, the free and shortened COVID year. He went 16-6 and finished in the Blood Round at 165 pounds. From there, he made the podium and finished eighth place the following season.

Following a disappointing finish in 2023, Hall rallied to All-American two more times in 2024 and ’25. He should be a standout middleweight coach for West Virginia going into next season.

Hall was also a Big 12 champion at 165 pounds in 2025, becoming the fifth West Virginia wrestler to do so. He was also a two-time participant in the NWCA All-Star Classic, winning his bout in 2024.

“A huge thank you to all of my coaches along this journey,” Hall said after his final NCAA Tournament, in part. “Every single one of you has had an impact on me that goes far beyond wrestling. The lessons I’ve learned from you are something I will pass onto my kids and anyone I coach in the future. Thank you to all of my friends and people who have supported me. You have helped me more than you will ever know.

“Looking back I would not change a thing. I do not know what my future holds, but I don’t think I have wrestled my last match. I love competing too much to call it here. Thank you West Virginia for everything you’ve done for me!”