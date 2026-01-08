West Virginia has landed a commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal from former LSU wide receiver TaRon Francis. This comes from On3’s Pete Nakos, who learned of the news Thursday evening. Francis did not spend long in Baton Rouge, just one season. He now heads out East to play for the Mountaineers.

Francis was one of the better players who was available on the open market. The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings slotted him as a four-star prospect and No. 85 overall. When looking at just wide receivers, Francis came in at No. 17.

This lines up closely with what people thought of Francis coming out of high school. He played high school football at New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 140 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Scouting report on new West Virginia wide receiver TaRon Francis

Looking back at his original recruitment, plenty of SEC teams were in the running for Francis. West Virginia did not appear to be a serious option. How quickly something can change in the modern world of college football.

Folks in Morgantown are probably thrilled to have Francis in the fold. Rivals’ Charles Power provided a scouting report on the wide receiver.

“Twitchy, muscular wide receiver who lives up to his nickname – “Manchild.” Measured at around 6-foot-1, 200 pounds before his senior season. Touts impressive long-speed at his size, running a sub-11.0-second mark in the 100 meters at 200 pounds. Moves with noticeable burst on Friday nights. Bursts off the line to eat up cushions. Showed an improved change of direction in his routes as a senior. Flashes strong hands at the catch point. Can elevate to snag footballs away from his frame and scoop low throws off the ground. Shows very good body control as a tracker and on contested catch targets.

“Dangerous after the catch with vision and power in the open field. Shows the ability as a return man, running back kicks for touchdowns. Had a very strong senior season, accounting for over 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while leading his New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr squad to an undefeated season and state title. Does not have the longest stride. Improvement as a senior gives him the look of an ascending prospect.”

