West Virginia releases statement on tent collapse during rain delay vs. Cal Poly, provides update

The University of West Virginia released a statement in light of multiple reported injuries during Saturday’s rain delay vs. Cal Poly. Multiple people were injured after a tent canopy collapsed in high winds.

“During the weather delay at today’s NCAA Morgantown Super Regional baseball game, between WVU and Cal Poly, heavy winds blew and event tent over at an adjacent parking lot causing injury,” the statement read. “WVU would like to thank the immediate response of EMS, law enforcement and fire first responders who immediately secured the area and treated the injured spectators. While it was a great day for Mountaineer baseball, all of Mountaineer Nation’s thoughts are with those who were involved.

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“We have confirmed through the University Police Department that five people were transported for treatment. We have been in touch with health care providers in the area to ensure those affected are supported in their recovery.”

Umpires called a weather delay in the Morgantown Super Regional due to the severe weather in the area. At the time, West Virginia held a commanding lead over Cal Poly, as they went ahead 17-1 in the top of the eighth inning. They went on to win to clinch their first trip to the College World Series.

You can view the entire updated bracket throughout the Super Regional games HERE. West Virginia was one of a few sweeps Saturday, getting to Omaha.

There’s not too much baseball history at West Virginia. Not too long ago, the program was celebrating getting into a Super Regional. Its first one came in 2024, and this year makes three straight. But WVU is now ready to take another step forward and finally make the trip to Omaha for the first time ever.

West Virginia might end up having the weight of an entire conference on them. They were one of just two Big 12 teams in the Super Regional. The Kansas Jayhawks, the Big 12’s regular season and tournament champions, began their own Super Regional on Saturday vs. the Oklahoma Sooners and dropped Game 1.

Stephen Samra contributed to this report

