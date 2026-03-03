West Virginia RHP Chase Meyer removed from official team online roster

West Virginia RHP Chase Meyer is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster, as first reported by Nick Castrilli. Meyer was a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection, the lone WVU player to earn that honor.

Meyer had appeared in two games this season out of the bullpen. He threw 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA.

West Virginia is off to an 8-2 start in 2026. They’re currently ranked No. 23 in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

While there’s no official word on Meyer’s status with the team, him being taken off of the roster midseason is a notable development. He’s currently in his third year with the program.

2024 was Meyer’s first year at West Virginia, making 13 appearances with an 8.38 ERA. He improved drastically in 2025, making 22 appearances with three starts, pitching to a 9-2 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 63 to 38 walks.

His first appearance of 2026 came in the Mountaineers’ second game of the season against Georgia Southern, tossing 1.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit by pitch. He also appeared against Liberty in that series finale, tossing two innings. He struck out two with two walks and two hit by pitches, allowing one run.

West Virginia just took two out of three on the road against Kennesaw State this past weekend. They were set to host Radford on Tuesday, but the game was canceled. They’ll be at Marshall on Wednesday before hosting Columbia over the weekend.

To this point in the season, WVU has pitched to a 3.17 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP. The staff has struck out 111 batters, allowing 40 walks and 18 hit by pitches for a total of 58 free passes.

2026 marks the second year for Steve Sabins as the Mountaineers’ head coach. He led the team to a 44-16 overall record in 2025 with a regular season Big 12 title. WVU made it to Super Regionals.

Prior to becoming West Virginia’s head coach, Sabins spent 2016-2024 there as an assistant coach. He was previously at Oklahoma State as a GA and then assistant coach.