West Virginia running back Cyncir Bowers plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Mountaineers.

Bowers played high school football at Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA). He did not have a star rating, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

During his lone season with West Virginia, Bowers accumulated 63 carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on West Virginia, NCAA Transfer Portal

Bowers is the latest West Virginia running back expected to enter the transfer portal, as Diore Hubbard made his intentions known earlier this offseason. Hubbard was the team’s leading rusher in 2025 and spent two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Hubbard totaled 335 yards and four touchdowns across 96 carries during the 2025 campaign. He only logged stats in eight games this past season, and missed the season finale against Texas Tech on Nov. 29 after getting banged up against Arizona State a couple of weeks prior.

He was a true freshman in 2024. Hubbard redshirted but made appearances at Oklahoma State and against Kansas State that season.

A three-star recruit from Gahanna Lincoln (OH), Hubbard was the No. 1,005 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 76 RB in his high school class and No. 40 player out of the state of Ohio and was recruited by the likes of Kentucky, Bowling Green, Boston College and UAB, among others.

Hubbard ends his time with the Mountaineers, logging a 10-15 record over the past two seasons. That included a 4-8 finish during the 2025 season.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.