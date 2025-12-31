WVU QB Jaylen Henderson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells On3’s Pete Nakos. Henderson previously played for Texas A&M.

Henderson was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, and has been at the college level for the past four seasons. He began his career at Fresno State before spending a year each at Texas A&M and West Virginia.

He spent two seasons with the Bulldogs, but only played in two games during the 2022 season. His most productive year in college came in 2023 while he was in College Station.

Starting the final four games of the season, Henderson finished 2023 completing 53-78 (67.8%) of his passes for 715 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 104 yards on the ground as well as two additional scores. However, an injury to his non-throwing arm sidelined him in the Texas Bowl on the opening drive.

He wouldn’t see action the following season, and eventually committed to West Virginia ahead of the 2025 season. Now, he’s back in the transfer portal looking to find his fourth college football home.

Before college, Henderson was a three-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,030 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle, including the No. 74 overall quarterback in his class.

For West Virginia, the Mountaineers finished the season with a 4-8 record, which includes a 2-7 mark against the Big 12 Conference. Henderson played situationally during his lone season in Morgantown and was used mostly in run packages. He ended the 2025 season with 29 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown.

So far, 30 different players on the West Virginia roster have revealed their plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Henderson is the latest.

Keep in mind that the NCAA transfer portal doesn’t open until Jan. 2 and will be open for 15 days. Per the new rules, it’s a one-time transfer portal window compared to the winter and spring windows that have taken place over the last several years.

