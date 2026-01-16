Former Appalachian State EDGE DeNigel Cooper has committed to Wisconsin, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Cooper has three years of eligibility remaining.

Cooper played in all 13 of Appalachian State’s games this past season. He recorded 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack and a pass deflection. He didn’t see any action as a true freshman in 2024 and ultimately redshirted.

DeNigel Cooper played high school football at Camden County (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,435 overall player and No. 117 EDGE in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Cooper is the 29th player who has committed to Wisconsin this offseason, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. As of this report, the Badgers are ranked No. 19 in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

The Badgers’ incoming transfer class is highlighted by standout such as running back Abu Sama and quarterback Colton Joseph. Wisconsin needs an excellent offseason after posting a 4-8 overall record and 2-7 mark in conference play this past season.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has only led the Badgers to one winning season in his four years at the helm of the program. Nonetheless, Wisconsin has announced Fickell will be returning as head coach in 2026.

“Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level,” Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh told ESPN. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era.

“Our intention is to be, in terms of our investment, on par with those that we intend to compete with. … Our expectations are to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten and beyond.”

