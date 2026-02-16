Chris Bono credits 'resilient' Wisconsin wrestlers in bounce back, upset win over No. 10 Michigan

Wisconsin and Chris Bono needed something Sunday afternoon, like a big win. Well, they got that as the No. 21 Badgers knocked off No. 10 Michigan 19-17 in Ann Arbor.

This comes on the heels of a stunning 30-9 defeat at the hands of Indiana in Madison eight days ago. Bono knew his team had to bounce back in a hurry, especially with Big Tens right around the corner.

“You know what, it wasn’t so much about the win, but it was about the bounce back from last week, an extremely disappointing performance last week,” Bono said post-match. “You know, the team was down. We were down. Don’t have an explanation for why we performed so bad last week, but this group was a resilient group, and they bounced back, had a great week of practice.

“And I think you saw the Badgers team that you’ve been seeing all year. A win carries momentum anyway, but a win over a top 10 team like Michigan, a great program, is something special. The way our seniors went out with two really good wins, it propels us forward.”

Wisconsin Wrestling knocks off Top 10 Michigan

Bono saw numerous upsets throughout the day. That included No. 29 Wyatt Ingham beating No. 19 Hayden Walters at 197 pounds to begin the dual, a 7-1 decision.

Going into intermission up 10-8, it was a tight battle between Wisconsin and Michigan. But Bono felt something coming. No. 14 Joe Zargo held off No. 15 Lachlan McNeil 4-1 to to extend the lead. Then, No. 27 Luke Mechler upset No. 13 Cam Catrabone 4-3 in TB1, giving Wisconsin a cushion and sending Bono and crew into a frenzy.

Now at 12-4 and 4-4 in the Big Ten, Wisconsin will end the dual meet season at Northern Iowa next Sunday. Bono and the Badgers will head to the Big Ten Tournament at Penn State on March 7th and 8th.

No. 21 Wisconsin 19, No. 10 Michigan 17

197: No. 29 Wyatt Ingham def. No. 19 Hayden Walters, Dec 7-1; 3-0 WISC

285: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali def. No. 9 Braxton Amos, SV-1 2-1; 3-3

125: No. 18 Nicolar Rivera def. No. 27 Diego Sotelo, Dec 7-6; 6-3 WISC

133: No. 7 Zan Fugitt def. Gauge Botero, Major Dec. 17-5; 10-3 WISC

141: No. 26 Dylan Ragusin def. Carson Exferd, Tech. Fall 19-3; 10-8 WISC

149: No. 14 Joseph Zargo def. No. 15 Lachlan McNeil, Dec 4-1; 13-8 WISC

157: No. 27 Luke Mechler def. No. 13 Cameron Catrabone, TB-1 4-3; 16-8 WISC

165: No. 27 Cody Goebel def. Justin Gates, Dec. 8-1; 19-8 WISC

174: No. 11 Beau Mantanona def. Luke Condon, Major Dec. 14-4; 19-12 WISC

184: No. 7 Brock Mantanona def. Matthew Jens, Tech. Fall 20-5; 19-17 WISC