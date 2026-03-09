Chris Bono and Wisconsin will send seven automatic qualifiers to NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland in less than two weeks. Following a solid Big Ten Tournament, it seems like the Badgers have some momentum.

Reigning All-American Zan Fugitt (133), finished in 4th at his weight class, the highest placement for Wisconsin over the weekend. His only losses came to Iowa’s Drake Ayala (10-3 and 4-2) in the bracket.

But Bono and crew will also send Joe Zargo (149), Luke Mechler (157), Cody Goebel (165), Luke Condon (174), Wyatt Ingham (197) and Braxon Amos (285) to the big dance. The hope is Nicolar Rivera (125) grabs an at-large bid with his resume.

“Pretty good for us. A lot of effort again,” Bono said after the Big Ten Tournament. “And then to end the tournament with Wyatt’s pin is super exciting. Lot of momentum heading to Cleveland, yeah, super proud. You know, people picking us to not do real good. We’ve got seven in automatically, hoping to get our eighth guy in. That’s a big number to go the national tournament.

“And, you know, you got to go in with numbers to be able to do something special. So we’re excited for our guys. And, you know, like I said, we got a lot of momentum, and we can’t wait to get back to work and get to Cleveland.”

Goebel bounced back in the 9th place bracket to out place his seed (No. 10) and beat Justin Gates of Michigan 4-2 and Indiana’s Tyler Lillard 5-2, avenging an earlier loss. Bono loved what he saw from middleweight and it should carry into Cleveland.

“I can’t be more proud of guy like Luke Condon and it shows the toughness of our program and what he’s been through to come back and qualify a spot to go to the NCAA championships,” Bono began. “And then what do you say about Cody Goebel? You know, the guy he just beat to go to the NCAA Championships, he tech falled Cody about a month ago in our own arena.

“So for us to come back like that shows the resilience of our program and the toughness and what we’re trying to build and create every day.”